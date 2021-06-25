Thousands injected with fake Covid-19 vaccines, say Indian police

A van carries boxes of Covishield vaccine to different vaccination centres in Allahabad on January 15, 2021, a day before India started the first phase of vaccination across the country. 

Photo credit: Sanjay Kanojia | AFP

By  AFP

Indian police said Friday that around 2,000 people were injected with fake Covid-19 vaccines in Mumbai, and another 500 -- some of them disabled -- may have suffered the same fate in a second major city.

