Third woman accuses New York governor of sexual harassment

Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo. He has recently been accused of sexually harassing his former aides. 

Photo credit: Johannes Eisele | AFP

By  AFP

A third woman on Monday accused Andrew Cuomo of inappropriate behaviour, just hours after the New York governor formally referred himself for investigation over similar allegations from two former aides.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.