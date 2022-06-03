The Queen's bank honours Dahabshiil CEO Abdirashid Duale

The Queen's Bank in London has honoured Dahabshiil money transfer company Chief Executive Officer Abdirashid Duale.

Mr Duale was feted for his role in the growth of the global financial market at The Queen's Bank, Coutts in London during the Platinum Jubilee beacon-lighting event on Thursday evening.

Coutts invited Mr Duale in appreciation of what he described as ‘the fantastic work’ he has done in the financial sector.

Other African business leaders were invited to the celebration which was attended by The Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, The Queen’s personal representative in London, Sir Kenneth Olisa, and the Minister for the Cabinet Office, Michael Ellis. Ambassadors, religious leaders and other dignitaries were also present.

Members of the House of Windsor, including The Queen and Prince Charles, participated in beacon-lighting events, whereby fires are lit across Great Britain to celebrate royal events such as weddings and Jubilees.

The Queen and her family have been great supporters of entrepreneurship in Britain and in other parts of the world including Africa where they have created trusts to support youth and encourage them to build strong independent lives for themselves through business.

Speaking during the event, Mr Duale said: “From small beginnings, we have built ourselves into a global business, creating jobs and supplying lifeline services where African diaspora communities can help their families and invest in businesses back home.”

The services provided by Dahabshiil are particularly vital now, with the worst drought in 40 years ravaging the East and the Horn of Africa. People are more dependent than ever on financial support from relatives in the diaspora, especially with such a large proportion of humanitarian assistance going to Ukraine.