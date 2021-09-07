Taliban claim total control over Afghanistan

Taliban

A militant of Taliban holds a rifle while standing on a street in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan.
      

Photo credit: Sputnik | AFP

By  AFP

The Taliban on Monday claimed total control over Afghanistan, saying they had won the key battle for the Panjshir Valley, the last remaining holdout of resistance against their rule.

