Taiwan tosses fish ‘poached’ by Chinese vessel back into sea

A boy plays with fish on sale on a street in Shanghai, China. Taiwanese authorities have tossed more than 700 kilos of fish captured by a Chinese vessel back into the sea as punishment for poaching, officials said.

Taiwanese authorities tossed more than 700 kilos of fish captured by a Chinese vessel back into the sea as punishment for poaching, officials said, even as Beijing warned the island is its territory.

