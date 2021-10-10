Taiwan leader says island will not bow to pressure from China

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks during national day celebrations on October 10, 2021. She said her country will not bow to pressure by Beijing and will defend its democratic way of life.

Photo credit: Sam Yeh | AFP

By  AFP

Taipei

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.