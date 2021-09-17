Sunsets and squalor: Inside Afghanistan's largest prison

An inmate (left) stands next to food packets as a member of the Taliban stands guard at the Pul-e-Charkhi prison in Kabul on September 16, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Thousands of prisoners were crammed into a squalid prison to the east of Kabul last month until the Taliban set them free as they closed in on the capital.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.