Sun, sea and the opposite sex as Saudi Arabia slowly loosens up

Saudi Arabia

A floating blow-up water park that spells "Saudi Arabia" at Pure Beach in King Abdullah Economic City on the Red Sea on September 17, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

For Asma, spending a day on the beach with her boyfriend was unthinkable until recently in deeply conservative Saudi Arabia. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.