Spain lifts Covid state of emergency imposed in October

Spain Covid-19

Civil guards and national police control cars at a traffic checkpoint at the entrance of the Spanish north western city of Ourense on October 8, 2020 on the first day of a lockdown. Spain has ended the Covid-19 state of emergency.

Photo credit: Miguel Riopa | AFP

By  AFP

Madrid

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. ODM, Jubilee lock horns over Bonchari campaigns

  2. Immigration officer Phillip Sitienei shot dead

  3. Covid in Kenya: Over 916,000 vaccinated so far

  4. 7 policemen shot dead in Nigeria

  5. British royal offers to sell access to Putin: report

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.