Sons guide hajj pilgrims in tribute to father who died of Covid

Talaat Tounsi

This image grab taken from footage by AFPTV on June 27, 2020, shows Talaat Tounsi speaking during an interview in the holy Saudi city of Mecca.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The dean of the mutawaf, Abdullah al-Maliki, said in a video that Tounsi had "physically left us, but with his good deeds and morals, he is still among us", commending his sons for continuing the tradition.

Mecca,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. CPA not a charitable organisation, Muturi tells UK

  2. Deadly tanker explosion survivors recount ordeal

  3. Revealed: How Joannah Stutchbury died

  4. South Sudan stops Covid vaccination

  5. Somalia army kills 50 al-Shabaab militants in two operations

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.