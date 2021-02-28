Six dead as Myanmar junta intensifies crackdown on anti-coup protests

Myanmar flag

Protesters hold the Myanmar flag during a march toward the residence of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha in Bangkok on February 28, 2021. 

Photo credit: Jack Taylor | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Police and soldiers had already fired rubber bullets, tear gas and water cannon on demonstrations in recent weeks in an effort to bring the civil disobedience campaign to heel, with live rounds used in some isolated cases.

Yangon,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. France ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy sentenced to prison

    sark-pic

  2. Facebook to roll out news platform in Germany this May

  3. India banks on mutual trust, culture for lasting peace in Kashmir

  4. China bans harsh punishments in schools

  5. Kimani Ngunjiri's last born son dies

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.