Should everyone get a Covid booster? Experts divided

Covid-19 vaccination Khartoum

A medical worker receives a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Jabra Hospital for Emergency and Injuries in Sudan's capital Khartoum on March 9, 2021. 

Photo credit: Ebrahim Hamid | AFP

By  AFP

The United States is set to become the latest country to widen Covid booster eligibility beyond the immunocompromised, elderly and high risk.  

