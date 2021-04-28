Sex sells: China farm region becomes 'lingerie capital'

Guanyun

Chang Kailin speaks during an interview at his lingerie factory in Guanyun county on March 25, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Americans like their lingerie to be risque, Europeans prefer it more classy, and Chinese remain a bit shy but are opening up. But the biggest order of all came from North Korea.

