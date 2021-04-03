Seven deaths in UK among AstraZeneca jab recipients after blood clots

AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

This picture shows vials of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine and a syringe in Paris on March 11, 2021

Photo credit: Joel Saget | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The European Medicines Agency (EMA), which like the World Health Organization previously declared the AstraZeneca vaccine safe, is expected to announce updated advice on the issue on April 7.

The UK medical regulator said Saturday that out of 30 people who suffered blood clots after receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, seven have died.

