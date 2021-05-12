Serial killer nurse gets life over US hospital murders

Nurse

Relatives of the victims called Mays a "serial killer" or "coward", while blaming the authorities for their lack of vigilance. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  AFP

An American nurse was sentenced to life imprisonment on Tuesday over the murder of seven veterans to whom she had given lethal doses of insulin while they were under her care in a hospital. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.