Scores dead as record-breaking heat wave grips Canada, US

Heat /wave

People cool off in a fountain during a hot summer day on June 24, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Scores of deaths in Canada's Vancouver area are likely linked to a grueling heat wave, authorities said Tuesday, as the country recorded its highest ever temperature amid scorching conditions that extended to the US Pacific Northwest.

