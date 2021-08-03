Schools in US state offer $1,000 bonus to vaccinated staff

Chicago vaccination

A man receives the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine at the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 399 union hall vaccination site in Chicago, Illinois, on April 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Kamil Krzaczynski | AFP

By  AFP

Schools in a county in the southeastern US state of Georgia will pay $1,000 bonuses to staff who are vaccinated against Covid-19 in a bid to protect themselves from the resurgent pandemic, authorities said.

