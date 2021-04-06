Saudi to allow only 'immunised' pilgrims to Mecca

A view of the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the centre of the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, ahead of the annual Muslim Hajj pilgrimage in 2020. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Saudi authorities said Monday only people immunised against Covid-19 will be allowed to perform the year-round umrah pilgrimage from the start of Ramadan, the holy fasting month for Muslims.

