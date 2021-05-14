Saudi releases Bin Laden patriarch held in 'Ritz crackdown'

Bakr bin Laden

Saudi national Bakr bin Laden (right) after kissing the black stone during a washing ceremony of the holy shrine of al-Kaaba in Mecca in Saudi Arabia in March 2000. Bakr is a brother of Saudi-born prime terror suspect Osama bin Laden. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Saudi Arabia has released construction magnate Bakr bin Laden, more than three years after his detention in a purge of the kingdom's elite that upended his vast business empire, sources said.

