Saudi masters 'live art' of python crossbreeding in palace home

Faisal Malikah

Faisal Malikah carries a Reticulated Python at his house in the Saudi Red Sea resort of Jeddah on September 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Fayez Nureldine | AFP

Jeddah

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.