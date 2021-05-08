Saudi Arabia to allow only vaccinated back to workplace

CoronaVac vaccine

A health worker prepares a dose vaccine against Covid-19 at a vaccination centre in Santiago, on April 22, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Saudi Arabia said Friday that employees will only be allowed to return to their workplace in person once vaccinated against Covid-19.

