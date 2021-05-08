Saudi Arabia to allow only vaccinated back to workplace

Saudi Arabia said Friday that employees will only be allowed to return to their workplace in person once vaccinated against Covid-19.

Vaccination will become a "mandatory condition" for the face-to-face return of public and private sector employees, the ministry of human resources and social development said in a statement, urging workers to "begin the process" to get a jab.

The health ministry said it has administered more than 10 million coronavirus vaccine doses, in a country with a population of over 34 million.

The kingdom has reported more than 423,000 coronavirus infections and more than 7,000 deaths from Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

On Sunday, the government said it will permit citizens immunised against Covid-19 to travel abroad from May 17.

The interior ministry said three categories of people would be considered immunised -- those who have received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine, those administered a single dose at least 14 days prior to travel, and people who have recovered from the infection within the previous six months.