Russia urges West to engage with Taliban

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. 

Photo credit: Aamir Qureshi | AFP

By  AFP

Russia on Monday urged Western countries to engage with the Taliban and for the European Union to re-open its embassy in Afghanistan, warning that the country was at risk of descending further into drug trafficking and terrorism.

