Russia to invite Taliban to international talks in Moscow

Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar (Centre) leaves after signing an agreement with the United States during a ceremony in the Qatari capital Doha on February 29, 2020.

Russia will invite the Taliban to international talks on Afghanistan scheduled for October 20 in Moscow, the Kremlin's envoy to Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said Thursday.

