Russia attack conjures up fears of Cold War revival

ukraine russia war kyiv

Demonstrators hold placards and chant as they take part in a rally staged in front of the Downing Street gates, in central London, on February 25, 2022 to protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Russia's attack on Ukraine could herald a Cold War revival in Europe with two blocs armed to the teeth pointing nuclear weapons at each other across an iron curtain, politicians and experts say.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.