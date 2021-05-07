Russia approves one-dose 'Sputnik Light' Covid jab

Russia Sputnik V vaccine

A vial with Russia's new coronavirus vaccine is seen prior to a vaccination of a volunteer in a post-registration trials, Moscow, September 10, 2020.
 

Photo credit: Natalia Kolesnikova | AFP

By  AFP

Health officials in Russia approved a single-dose version of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the developers of the shot said Thursday. 

