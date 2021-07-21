Roiled by presidential assassination, Haiti swears in new PM

Prime Minister Ariel Henry

Prime Minister Ariel Henry poses with Minister of Public Health and Population Marie Greta Roy Clement during a ceremony at La Primature in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on July 20, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Haiti's new prime minister Ariel Henry took office Tuesday in the aftermath of the president's assassination two weeks ago, pledging to improve the country's dire security and to organize long-delayed elections.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19: Zimbabwe sanctions unvaccinated civil servants

  2. Court allows Nairobi tycoon to file appeal in row over land with State

  3. PRIME Trouble for 190, 000 non-unionisable teachers

  4. PRIME Rip-off as schools sneak in extra fees

  5. Tanzanian police arrest Chadema leader Freeman Mbowe

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.