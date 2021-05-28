Reuters postpones website paywall over dispute with data provider

Reuters

A screen grab of the Reuters website taken on May 28, 2021. 

AFP

Reuters News said it was delaying the start of its website paywall following a dispute with financial data provider Refinitiv, postponing what it had characterized as its most significant transformation in a decade.

