Record rains kill 25 in central China

China floods

People look out at cars sitting in floodwaters after heavy rains hit the city of Zhengzhou in China's central Henan province.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

At least 25 people have died including a dozen passengers trapped in a flooded subway after torrential rains inundated central China, paralysing several cities and causing millions of dollars in damage.

