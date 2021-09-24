R. Kelly lawyer defends artist's 'playboy life'

R Kelly

Disgraced R&B star R. Kelly.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

R. Kelly's defense team on Thursday dubbed the singer a "sex symbol" who led a "playboy life" during its closing arguments against charges he led an abusive sex crime ring for decades.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.