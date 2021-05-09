Queen Elizabeth's cousin offers to sell access to Putin: report

Prince Michael of Kent

In this file photo taken on June 4, 2016 Britain's Prince Michael of Kent is seen at the Epsom Derby Festival in Surrey, southern England.


 

Photo credit: Leon Neal | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Prince Michael told undercover reporters posing as investors from South Korea in a virtual meeting that for £10,000 (11,500 euros) a day he could make "confidential" representations to Russian President Vladimir Putin's entourage.

Queen Elizabeth's cousin, Prince Michael of Kent, has been caught offering investors access to the Kremlin in exchange for personal gain, according to a Sunday Times and Channel 4 investigation.

