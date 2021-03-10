Queen Elizabeth responds to Harry and Meghan's interview, says racism claim will be addressed

Royal Family

(From left) Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan Markle (Duchess of Sussex) and Britain's Prince Harry (Duke of Sussex) stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday responded to explosive racism claims from her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, voicing deep concern and sympathising with their troubles with royal life.

