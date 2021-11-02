Queen Elizabeth II, 95, seen driving, easing health fears

Queen Elizabeth

The Queen was pictured driving near Windsor Castle.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  AFP

Queen Elizabeth II was spotted at the wheel of a car at Windsor Castle on Monday, British media reported, allaying fears for her health after she skipped the UK-hosted COP26 summit on doctors' advice.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.