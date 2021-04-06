Putin signs law allowing him to serve two more terms

Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday gave final approval to legislation allowing him to hold office for two additional six-year terms, giving himself the possibility to stay in power until 2036.

