Protesters in Argentina attack bus carrying president Fernandez

Forest fire

An area devastated by forest fire in Las Golondrinas town, in Chubut province, Argentina on March 11, 2021. Dozens of protesters kicked and threw rocks at a minibus carrying Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Saturday as he visited an area devastated by forest fires, TV footage showed.

Photo credit: Francisco Ramos | AFP

By  AFP

Buenos Aires

