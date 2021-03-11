Prince William denies British royal family is 'racist'

Britain's Prince William p

Britain's Prince William plays with a child during a visit to School 21 in east London following its reopening on March 11, 2021. The Duke of Cambridge defended the British royal family over accusations of racism.

Photo credit: Justin Tallis | various sources | AFP

By  AFP

London

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid in Kenya: Uhuru bans all political gatherings

    Uhuru Kenyatta, Covid-19

  2. PRIME Behind the Covid death count are loved ones gone too soon

  3. Thailand suspends AstraZeneca vaccine rollout

  4. Eric Omondi and his crew granted police bond

  5. Kidero suspends Homa Bay campaigns over Covid

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.