Prince Philip's funeral: what happens when?

Here is a timeline for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip, which takes place at Windsor Castle, west of London, on Saturday.

11:00 am local time (1000 GMT, 12pm EAT). Prince Philip's coffin is moved from the royal family's private chapel at Windsor Castle to a separate hall in preparation for the ceremony.

2:10 pm. The Dean of Windsor, David Conner, the most senior religious figure at St George's Chapel, Prince Philip's burial place, says prayers.

2:15 pm. Representatives of the UK armed forces take their positions in the Quadrangle, a central courtyard by the royal living quarters at the castle.

2:20-2:27 pm. Members of the royal family and relatives not taking part in the procession leave Windsor Castle for St George's Chapel by car.

2:27 pm. A military green Land Rover repurposed as a hearse for the funeral enters the Quadrangle. Bands play music and the pallbearers take up position by the vehicle.

2:40 pm. Members of Prince Philip's household take up their positions in the procession. No members of the royal family will wear military uniforms.

2:44 pm. The Queen appears with a lady-in-waiting in the state Bentley and joins the rear of the procession, as the UK national anthem, "God Save the Queen", plays.

2:45 pm. The eight-minute procession begins amid a backdrop of ceremonial gunfire and the tolling of the bell inside the castle's Curfew Tower. The Queen is received by the Dean of Windsor at St George's Chapel.

2:53 pm. The Land Rover bearing the coffin arrives at the main entrance steps to St George's Chapel. The pallbearers halt outside and royal family members take up positions on the steps.

3:00 pm. A gunshot marks a national minute's silence in the UK.

The Dean of Windsor and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby -- the most senior figure in England's state church, the Church of England -- receive the coffin.

The coffin will be placed on a special platform called a catafalque inside the chapel's Quire (choir), in front of the altar.

Members of the royal family in the procession will take their places for the funeral service, which is due to last 50 minutes and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor.

Prince Philip will be laid to rest inside the Royal Vault, where three former British monarchs are buried.

Buglers will play "The Last Post", a musical call used in British military funerals, and "Action Stations", a naval piece included at Prince Philip's request to commemorate his service in the Royal Navy.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will pronounce a religious song called "The Blessing" and four singers will perform the national anthem to mark the end of the service.