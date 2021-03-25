Prince Harry takes up another new job aimed at fighting misinformation

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Britain's Prince Harry -- who is often at war with the British press -- was on Wednesday announced as a commissioner for a US study into misinformation online.

