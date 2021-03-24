Cardinals get pay cut as Pope Francis plans to reduce costs at Vatican

Pope Francis

Pope Francis who on March 24, 2021 announced plans to cut the salaries of cardinals and priests as part of an ongoing effort by the pontiff to put the Holy See's finances in order.  

Photo credit: Vatican Media | AFP

By  AFP

Vatican

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19 cases soar as 26 more succumb

  2. PRIME Shikuku's son barred from evicting stepmother

  3. PRIME Mwakenya leader who was defiant until death

  4. Blow to trade as Egypt shuts Suez Canal

  5. PRIME Ruto moves to consolidate his stronghold

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.