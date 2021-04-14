Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff dies in prison

The Ponzi scheme of Bernie Madoff was revealed during the 2008 financial crisis and resulted in many investors losing their savings.

Photo credit: AFP File

By  AFP

Bernie Madoff, the mastermind behind the worst financial scam in history, died in jail at age 82 on Wednesday, US prison officials said.

