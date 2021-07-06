Philippines retrieves crashed military plane's black boxes

Philippines military plane crash

In this handout photo taken on July 4, 2021, rescue workers arrive as smoke billows from the wreckage of a Philippine Airforce C-130 transport plane after it crashed near the airport in Jolo town, Sulu province on the southern island of Mindanao. 

Photo credit: Handout | Joint Task Force-Sulu | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The cockpit voice and flight data recorders, which are known as black boxes, will be sent to the United States for analysis.

Manila,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kaunda burial in limbo after children sue State

  2. Why Uhuru changed mind about Ukambani tour

  3. Kenya records 400 more Covid-19 cases

  4. Somalia re-elects polls boss rejected by opposition

  5. Abiy ‘misquoted’ on Kenya embassy closure

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.