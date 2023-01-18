Philippine Nobel Laureate, journalist Maria Ressa acquitted of tax evasion

Philippine’s journalist and Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa, who has been on a politically instigated trial for tax evasion was acquitted of four charges on Wednesday, with the move being celebrated by media fraternity worldwide.

Ressa, who is a board member of the International Press Institute, was in 2018 hit with tax evasion case by the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte, following Ressa’s coverage of Duterte’s president’s violent war on drugs.

Tax authorities alleged that Ressa and her news outlet had evaded paying taxes linked to Philippine Depositary Receipts.

In a ruling delivered on Wednesday by the Philippine’s Court of Tax Appeals, Ressa and Rappler were acquitted, with the court saying that prosecutors had failed to prove their case.

Speaking after the ruling, an excited Ressa said that facts, truth and justice has won. Rappler, in a statement, thanked the court for reading through charges that she termed as fraudulent, false and flimsy.

“These cases are where capital markets, rule of law, [and] where press freedom meet so this acquittal is not just for Rappler, it’s for every Filipino who has ever been unjustly accused,” she said. “Today, facts win, truth wins, justice wins,” explained Ressa.

However, she and her outlet still face a fifth tax case and two appeals. One appeal is linked to alleged violations of the Philippine law on foreign ownership, with the other linked to cyber libel.

Welcoming the news, World Association of News Publishers(WAN-IFRA) and the World Editors Forum pulled their weight behind Ressa and Rappler, calling on the Philippine government to dismiss all the remaining charges.

They stated that the charges against Ressa showed the extent to which the former administration were willing to go to stifle the voice of independent media, een as they noted that Rappler has been forced to defend 23 cases against it since 2018.

Remaining charges

“WAN-IFRA and the World Editors Forum welcome this verdict and stand firmly behind Rappler and Maria Ressa and call on the government to dismiss all remaining charges – once and for all putting an end to the years of legal harassment,” said WAN-IFRA in a statement.

“We are hugely relieved for Rappler and Maria, who should never have been confronted by these charges in the first place. The legal harassment, false accusations, intimidation, and intense pressure must now completely stop. The tactics pursued by the former administration – against Rappler and other independent media – have eroded trust in the government’s commitment to a free press. It is time to rebuild this, and while these acquittals are a positive step, President Marcos Jr. can do significantly more to ensure the persecution ends and Rappler, Maria Ressa, and independent media across the Philippines can once again have confidence in a system that has been against them for so long,” read the statement in part.

The organsistaion also demanded that Rappler be allowed to resume its work, with space to exercise press freedom and observe the rule of law.

“Journalism is not a crime, and the media must be free to conduct business and produce independent reporting without fear of imprisonment, enforced closure, or criminal prosecution.”

Despite the ruling, Ressa still faces the threat of prison from the cyber libel case, while the future of Rappler, which she founded in 2012, remains uncertain.

Ressa told AFP she was more hopeful about the prospects in the remaining cases, although she had left her fate up to the courts.

"What we do know is that the world is watching and that we have a government that wants the world to watch. So I'm optimistic about it,," Ressa said.

Rappler is challenging a Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission order to close for allegedly violating a ban on foreign ownership in media.

Under the constitution, investment in the media is reserved for Philippine citizens or entities controlled by citizens.

The case springs from a 2015 investment by the US-based Omidyar Network, established by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar.

Omidyar Network later transferred its Rappler investment to the site's local managers to stave off efforts by Duterte to shut it down.

The third outstanding case is also a tax-dodging charge against Ressa and Rappler.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos said in September he would not interfere in Ressa's cases, citing the separation of powers between the executive and judicial branches of government.

Shortly after Marcos took office last year, Ressa lost an appeal against a 2020 conviction for cyber libel.