In Covid-swamped Texas, patients die stranded in rural clinics

Rural Texas hospitals

Bellville residents Marvin, 79, and his wife Carmella, 72, who had a heart attack and could not be transferred to a specialised facility, wait at Bellville Medical Centre on September 1, 2021. Hospitals in Texas are overwhelmed due to record numbers of Covid-19 hospitalisations.

Photo credit: Francois Picard | AFP

By  AFP

Houston

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.