Palestinians fathering children from inside prison walls

Palestine

Dalal Zibn poses for a picture with her children Salaheddine and Muhannad, conceived via IVF from a father detained in Israel.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Cradling her newborn son in a thick white blanket on the patio of her Gaza home, Iman al-Qudra knows it will be years before her baby boy, Mujahid, meets his father.

