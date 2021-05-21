Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Qureshi accused of anti-Semitism

Shah Mahmood Qureshi

 Pakistani’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addresses Pakistani Parliament in Islamabad on May 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

Pakistani’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was on Friday fighting for his reputation after a CNN anchor accused him of anti-Semitism on a live show.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Millions in urgent need of aid in Mozambique province

  2. Kenya's Covid cases exceed 168,000

  3. Mudavadi joins the scramble for Mt Kenya

  4. Nigeria 'unbowed' despite killing of top commanders

  5. PRIME Nameless and Wahu on love, life, scandals and music

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.