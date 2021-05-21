Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Qureshi accused of anti-Semitism

Pakistani’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was on Friday fighting for his reputation after a CNN anchor accused him of anti-Semitism on a live show.

Mr Qureshi, who is in the US, has led his country to criticise Israel’s bombardment of Gaza, accusing the Israeli government of illegal occupation of Palestinian land.

But appearing on CNN’s Amanpour show, Mr Qureshi ran into controversy after accusing Israel of having “deep pockets” with which it allegedly “controls the media.”

“Israel is losing the media war despite their connections,” he told show host Bianna Golodryga, CNN’s Senior Global Affairs Analyst, asking that Israel has no choice but to choose a ceasefire.

“They are very influential people, I mean they control the media,” he added when asked to clarify.

Israelis and Palestinian authorities agreed to a ceasefire, but the anchor said Qureshi’s comments amounted to hatred of Jews.

“I had planned to speak with Pakistan’s foreign minister about paths towards a peaceful resolution between Israel and Hamas. Instead, he began the interview by invoking an anti-Semitic slur,” Bianna wrote on her Twitter page.

The interview elicited controversy with some accusing the Pakistani minister of fronting hatred against Israel by accusing them of undue influence on the media. But others defended his rightful freedom to express himself.

Mr Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, the Spokesman for Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry dismissed the criticism as misconstrued.

“Remarks by FM Qureshi his CNN interview can’t be construed as anti-Semitic by any stretch of imagination. Any twist given to his remarks would unfortunately prove the very point he was making. The right to freedom of expression must be respected equally by everyone,” he said on Friday.

Anti-Semitism, a term coined in the 1870s by German activist Wilhelm Marr has come to denote general hatred, dislike, discrimination or other forms of violations of the rights of Jews. It was used to agitate against campaigns to exterminate Jews in Europe at the time. But some historians have argued it is an abused word as it should apply to all Semite communities including Arabs.

Israel had been in the eye of a storm this week following relentless bombardments of Gaza, including bombing offices for BBC, Al-Jazeera and Associated Press. Israel argued the raids were to degrade the Hamas terrorist group. Some 200 people were killed.

Pakistan has been vocal against the raids and Qureshi had met with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to share “our deep concern for the people of Palestine” and their right to self-determination.