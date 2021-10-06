Over 100 musicians flee Afghanistan, fearing Taliban crackdown

Kabul Afghanistan

Taliban Fateh fighters, a "special forces" unit, stand guard on a street in Kabul on August 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Aamir Qureshi | AFP

By  AFP

More than 100 music students and teachers have fled Afghanistan in a nail-biting flight from Kabul following the Taliban's takeover of the country, their institute's founder and principal said.

