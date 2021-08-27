Only one suicide bomber in Kabul attack: Pentagon

Kabul bombing

Medical and hospital staff bring an injured man on a stretcher for treatment after two powerful explosions outside the airport in Kabul on August 26, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Only one suicide bomber carried out the deadly attack at the Kabul airport, the Pentagon said Friday, correcting its earlier assessment that there were two bombers and two separate explosions.

