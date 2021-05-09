Obamas' dog, Bo, a Star of the White House, dies

In this file photo taken on March 15, 2012, US President Barack Obama pets the family dog, Bo, upon his return to the White House in Washington, DC.

Photo credit: Jim Watson | AFP
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako  &  AFP

What you need to know:

  • He appeared regularly at White House events, particularly the annual Easter Egg Roll, met the Pope, visited children in hospital and flew on Air Force One.

Barack Obama's family dog, Bo, who became a popular resident of the White House, died on Saturday from cancer, the former president said, remembering him as "a constant, gentle presence in our lives".

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. ODM, Jubilee lock horns over Bonchari campaigns

  2. Immigration officer Phillip Sitienei shot dead

  3. Covid in Kenya: Over 916,000 vaccinated so far

  4. 7 policemen shot dead in Nigeria

  5. British royal offers to sell access to Putin: report

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.