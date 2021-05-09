Obamas' dog, Bo, a Star of the White House, dies

Barack Obama's family dog, Bo, who became a popular resident of the White House, died on Saturday from cancer, the former president said, remembering him as "a constant, gentle presence in our lives".

Obama had promised his young daughters Malia and Sasha that they could get a dog after the 2008 election, and Bo joined the family soon after they moved into the president's official residence.

Bo was a gift from the late senator Edward M Kennedy, a key supporter of Obama's 2008 presidential campaign, and had been a part of the family for 12 years.

In this file photo taken on March 15, 2012, US President Barack Obama greets his dog Bo outside the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC.

Photo credit: Martin H Simon | AFP

"Today our family lost a true friend and loyal companion," Obama said on Twitter and Facebook, sharing photographs of him and Bo running down a White House corridor and Bo being petted by children.

"For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives -- happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and everyday in between," Obama wrote.

"He tolerated all the fuss that came with being in the White House, had a big bark but no bite, loved to jump in the pool in the summer, was unflappable with children, lived for scraps around the dinner table, and had great hair."

"He was exactly what we needed and more than we ever expected. We will miss him dearly."

Bo was chosen due to the breed's hypoallergenic coat.

He appeared regularly at White House events, particularly the annual Easter Egg Roll, met the Pope, visited children in hospital and flew on Air Force One.

In her message following Bo's death, former First Lady Michelle Obama said Saturday afternoon was a difficult one for the family.

"We said goodbye to our best friend ... on the campaign trail in 2008, we promised our daughters that we would get a puppy after the election. At the time, Bo was supposed to be a companion for the girls. We had no idea how much he would mean to all of us," she wrote on Facebook.

"For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, comforting presence in our lives. He was there when the girls came home from school, greeting them with a wag. He was there when Barack and I needed a break, sauntering into one of our offices like he owned the place, a ball clamped firmly in his teeth.

"He was there when we flew on Air Force One, when tens of thousands flocked to the South Lawn for the Easter Egg Roll, and when the Pope came to visit. And when our lives slowed down, he was there, too—helping us see the girls off to college and adjust to life as empty nesters,” she added.

In this file photo taken on April 14, 2009, Malia Obama walks her new six-month old Portuguese water dog Bo alongside US President Barack Obama, Sasha Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC. Photo credit: Saul Loeb | AFP

Michelle was grateful that Bo and the girls got to spend more time together before his death.

"This past year, with everyone back home during the pandemic, no one was happier than Bo. All his people were under one roof again — just like the day we got him. I will always be grateful that Bo and the girls got to spend so much time together at the end," she wrote.

"As a family, we will miss Bo dearly. But we are thankful that he lived such a joyful life full of snuggles, games of fetch, and evenings spent lying on the couch," she said.

"We also know we weren't the only ones who cared for Bo and are grateful for all the love you showed him over the years. Please hug the furry members of your family a little closer tonight—and give them a belly rub from us."