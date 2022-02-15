Obama sex education program drove lower teen birth rates in US: study

Barack Obama

Former US President Barack Obama. His sex education program that was criticized by conservatives succeeded in reducing teen birth rates.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

An Obama-era sex education program that was criticized by conservatives succeeded in reducing teen birth rates in parts of the US that implemented it, a large study said Monday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.