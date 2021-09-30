North Korea's 'hypersonic' missile: What we know

North Korea

Replicas of a North Korean Scud-B missile (left) and South Korea's Nike missiles (right) are displayed at the Korean War Memorial in Seoul on March 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Jung Yeon-je | AFP

By  AFP

North Korea this week tested what state media called a hypersonic gliding missile, sophisticated weaponry that would be the nuclear-armed nation's latest technological advance and could factor into the strategic balance.

