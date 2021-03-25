North Korea launches ballistic missiles

North Korea

Replicas of a North Korean Scud-B missile (left) and South Korea's Nike missiles (right) are displayed at the Korean War Memorial in Seoul on March 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Jung Yeon-je | AFP

By  AFP

North Korea fired two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea Thursday, in its first substantive provocation to the new US administration of Joe Biden.

